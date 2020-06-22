“it’s father’s day and you haven’t let me make you a father yet. sad.” pic.twitter.com/LMFbk7Aokf — a n a. (@theanarice) June 21, 2020

Here were are in June, the day after Father’s Day 2020 that popped up in the midst of widespread unrest while serving as a welcome distraction from quarantine anxiety, dwindling stimulus funds, tireless protests, ridiculous mask wars, white people white-people-ing, celebs ruining their own brand, rent STILL being due and our first weekend without “Insecure.”

Whew, it’s been SKRESSFUL with no signs of social closening any time soon but at least we had another year of hilarious Black Twitter shenanigans, jokey jokes and memes that saved an otherwise bittersweet day.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Father’s Day 2020 on the flip.