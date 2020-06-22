It’s A Wrap? Fans Think Amber Rose And Her Baby Daddy AE Have Split

Are Amber Rose and her baby daddy AE done with? That’s what fans are asking after noticing the model doesn’t follow her son Slash’s dad on Instagram any longer.

Amber and AE started dating in 2018 and welcomed their son Slash Electric in October of 2019. The couple has been spotted out and about in LA plenty of times while Ambs was pregnant. Earlier this year they both got face tattoos to show love to their kids. So, what’s going on?

Yesterday was Father’s day and instead of bigging up her BD, Amber gave herself a pat on the back by posting positive affirmations about self-love and trusting your gut in her Insta-stories. To add to the speculation, AE is not on Amber’s friend’s list anymore and is also noticeably missing from her IG page. AE, however, still has the above photo of him and his boo up. Fans think it’s weird, especially since Amber has always been overly gushy in her relationships. Skipping over a Father’s Day tribute, Amber did find time to post this selfie with her friend, YG’s ex, Catelyn over the weekend.

Do you think these two have taken a break?