Let The Cake Clapping Commence: STARZ Reveals The Official Trailer For Their Provocative Pole Poppin’ Series “P-Valley” [VIDEO]

Finally! Some real adult entertainment is here. STARZ is bringing the drama with their new one-hour series “P-Valley” and we can’t wait to see what kind of trouble these characters get into. So far we’ve shared a few teasers, a BTS with the showrunner and some first look photos but the official trailer and key art for Katori Hall’s new STARZ series “P-Valley” was released just this morning and we didn’t want to hold off on sharing with you.

Looks like things could definitely get interesting. If the trailer didn’t tell you enough, the show is set deep down in the Mississippi Delta at a little-strip-club-that-could. The story is all about the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned.

The show is based on Katori Hall’s play “Pussy Valley,” and she also serves as showrunner and executive producer. “P-Valley” stars Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin. Chernin Entertainment also serves as Executive Producer.

The series proudly features the work of all-women directors, including award-winning music video director Karena Evans (Drake: Nice for What, SZA: Garden), who directed the premiere episode, as well as Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry), Millicent Shelton (“30 Rock”), Tamra Davis (“Single Ladies”), Geeta V. Patel (“Superstore”), Tasha Smith (“Black Lightning”), Sydney Freeland (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Barbara Brown (“Scream Queens”).

The series will premiere on Sunday, July 12th at 9:00 PM ET/PT, following the season finale of “Hightown,” then move to its regular timeslot at 8:00 PM ET/PT starting on Sunday, July 19th on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Will you be watching?