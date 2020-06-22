WELP: Da Brat Confirms K. Michelle Rumor That Tamar Was In A Fight Over Alleged Affair With Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

Now…this…is….a….mess.

A “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cohost is confirming a super salacious rumor about an R&B singer. Da Brat, who’s a close family friend of her So So Def collaborator Jermaine Dupri is speaking out on a rumor surrounding Tamar Braxton.

Last week K. Michelle once again reignited her beef with Tamr after Tamar BALKED at the idea of doing a VERZUZ battle with her. That clearly pissed off K because she went on an expletive-filled rant against Tamar and accused the singer of previously having an affair with Michael Mauldin, the father of Jermaine Dupri.

“You can’t f*ckin go around talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man,” said K. You was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri Daddy. How you sleeping Jermaine Dupri Daddy and get your a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in an elevator?! But you want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men. But you so holy? Hmmm.”

CHIIILE.

Tamar’s since said that she’s in a different place and wouldn’t be acknowledging the rumor, but unfortunately for her OTHER people are acknowledging it including Da Brat.

During the most recent episode of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Da Brat confirmed that an elevator showdown did INDEED happen.

According to the rapper, however, it was between Tamar and Jermaine Dupri’s STEPMOM, not JD’s biological mother who Brat says is like a second mom to her. Brat added that she was in the elevator at the time so she was an eyewitness.

“Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma,” said Brat. “That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”

Tamar has yet to respond to Da Brat outing the elevator escalation, but you can see her shake off K’s words on the flip.