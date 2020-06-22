Make It Make Sense: Iyanna Mayweather Seen Pulling A Gun On TikTok Weeks After Felony Assault Arrest [Video]

Just a few weeks ago, Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing a young lady during an altercation at her boyfriend’s house and now she’s showing off her gun-toting skills on TikTok.

The clip that was reshared on Instagram, feathers the teen re-enacting a scene from “The Players Club” when Diamond, a stripper, enters the locker room and demand everyone to leave. When no one listens, she pulls out her pistol and lets off shots in the air.

YaYa pulls her gun out, as portrayed in the movie, letting off pretend shots.

Do ya’ll think this is a good look or nah?

Mayweather, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and if convicted, faces up to 99 years in state prison. YaYa plans to plead not guilty to charges when she heads back to court later this summer.