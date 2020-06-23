Rebellious Soul: The Wildest ‘Celeb Secrets’ Spilled By Reality TV ‘Tea Kettle’ K. Michelle

Tea KETTLE Michelle’s cup runneth over—and she can’t stop spilling about fellow celebs.

Most recently K. Michelle alleged that Tamar Braxton was previously caught up in an elevator fight over an alleged affair with Jermaine Dupri’s father. The rumor sounded completely fictitious and left field until Da Brat confirmed that something did indeed go down in an elevator and she was there to witness it.

“Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma,” said Brat. “That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”

OOF!

This isn’t the first time K. Michelle’s’ seemingly spilled the beans on fellow celebs. Kimberly Michelle Pate has been known to expose celeb plastic surgery, celeb bedroom secrets, and alleged shady behavior behind the scenes.

See how Tea KETTLE Michelle a.ka. K. Pate Private Eye a.k.a. Sherlock Homegirl has been putting people on blast for yeaaaars on the flip.