MAFS NOLA: Potential Sweet Black Love Sours When Karen Finds Out She’s Marrying Miles ‘He’s Not My Type’ [Video]

Poor, poor Karen.

On the upcoming season of “Married At First Sight: New Orleans” viewers will be introduced to five couples who tie the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar. The new season will feature 17 two-hour episodes following sexy singles in NOLA who want to Bayou blessed with a spouse. MAFS’ experts are back to help the couples navigate their journey into marital bliss; Sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor, and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson, and relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles.

This season the matches include two black couples; Woody and Amani and Karen and Miles—and it looks like Karen and Miles have a rocky start.

Karen, 30, has been single for five years, reports US Weekly who got first deets on this season’s couples. After having struggles with dating she’s enlisted MAFS and the experts to find her husband.

Enter; Miles. Miles, 26, is a Southern gentleman from South Carolina who loves working with kids and wants a wife who he can share that passion with.

Unfortunately for Miles, Karen apparently got tipped off via a text that her groom-to-be is Miles, who she already knows. Karen then panics and tells producers that she might not be able to go through with the nuptials because Miles “isn’t her type.”

Mind you, Miles is ATTRACTIVE and MAFS fans are wondering why Karen’s so hesitant to marry him when she already signed up to wed a stranger.

What’s the problem, Karen???

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, premieres on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET.—will YOU be watching???