Young Jeezy Accuses Baby Mama Mahi Of “Harassment,” Says She’s Jealous Of His Engagement To Jeannie Mai (Exclusive)

Young Jeezy’s custody and child support battle with his ex-fiance and baby mama seems like it’s going from bad to worse to downright ugly.

Just days after Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin accused the “My President” rapper of failing to pay child support, he has hit back and claimed she was jealous of his engagement to “The Talk” host Jeannie Mai.

Mahi accused Jeezy of falling behind on his April 2020 child support and reneging on a court order to buy her a car. But Jeezy said that Mahi’s filing was “a vindictive and malevolent response” designed to distress him after she learned about his engagement to Jeannie Mai. He said in court docs that she’s livid that he ended their relationship and filed motions for contempt against him as a means of harassment.

In new court docs – filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP – Mahi said she wants Jeezy thrown in jail for violating their child support and custody order for the third time by not paying child support, which has swelled to $10,057 with interest. She also accused him of failing to enroll in a co-parenting app for their communications and failing to secure life insurance for their daughter.

But Jeezy said under the terms of their court order, he didn’t have to pay child support for April 2020 and he insists he’s in full compliance with the judge’s ruling.

Jeezy also claims that Mahi has suffered “manic fits” where she’s threatened to kill him, which has led him to fear for her mental state, his court docs state.