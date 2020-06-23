Pure Comedy: An Online Petition Is Calling For Columbus, Ohio To Be Renamed Flavortown In Honor Of Guy Fieri

Since we’re removing all of the racist statues that exist around the country, we might as well go the extra mile and change the names of some cities, too.

Mayor Andrew Ginther already pledged to take down Columbus, Ohio’s statue of Christopher Columbus, now, another request from the people is for the city to completely disintegrate their connection to Columbus.

A petition on Change.org is going around in an effort to rename Columbus to Flavortown, as recognition of Guy Fieri’s efforts in his hometown. The conversation in question was started by Tyler Woodbridge–who has lived in Columbus for over seven years–and believes the removal of the statue isn’t enough.

“Even though it’s my favorite city, I was always a bit ashamed of the name,” Woodbridge said to CNN.

The Ohio resident proceeded to launch the petition in honor of the celebrity restaurateur, who has always been big on philanthropy both in his hometown and where he lives now, Santa Rosa, California. “Flavortown” is a catchphrase that Fieri often uses on his myriad of Food Network shows.

The petition hit its 50,000 signature goal on Tuesday afternoon, and now, it’s shooting for 75,000.

Fieri helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the pandemic, and a few years back, he officiated over 100 LGBTQ weddings. “That kind of optimism and charitable work embodies more of what Columbus, Ohio, is about rather than the tarnished legacy of Christopher Columbus,” Woodbridge told the outlet.

Another major win for the people of Columbus if the name change happens, Budweiser offered to supply free Bud Light Seltzer for residents should the name officially be changed to Flavortown.

If you want Columbus, Ohio to be Flavortown, Ohio from here on out, you can check out the petition here.