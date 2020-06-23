Felixx Releases Timely Visuals For Catchy Black Lives Matter Anthem “Black Man”

R&B recording artist and Atlanta native Felixx released his timely new single “Black Man” that soulfully delves into the struggle of being Black in America while also reaching out to Black women over a catchy track.

As a Black man in this racist country, the Black Lives Matter movement is something Felixx is very passionate about and the main inspiration behind his soul-stirring response to the unrest:

Felixx uses his voice to speak out against the inequality and injustice of Black people who continue to fight against systemic racism, white supremacy and oppression in our deeply flawed nation.

Stream “Black Man” here and follow his journey to stardom here.