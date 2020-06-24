Caught Creepin’?! #LoveIsBlind Star Accused Of Smashing Multiple Women While Filming

OOOP!

A star of Netflix’s hit “Love Is Blind” is being blasted for allegedly creeping. If you tuned in to the Kinetic Content show then you saw some success stories; Lauren and Cameron are unadulterated couple’s goals…

and Amber and Barnett are still going strong.

But there’s drama afoot for two former flames on the show.

If you can recall, Mark Cuevas was a fan fave when he was seen trying to persuade Barnett obsessed Jessica Batten to give their romance a try. Despite his seemingly valiant efforts, Jessica was not moved and ultimately she dumped him and said “I don’t” at the altar.

Well, since then Mark seemingly corrected a mistake and rekindled a romance with Lauren “LC” Chamblin who he dumped so he could propose to Jessica.

Unfortunately, that’s all over because LC recently found out via a Reddit thread that Mark was seeing someone else.

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May….🤔😤,” wrote LC. “Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼.”

LC’s since confirmed their split via a statement to E! News blasting Mark for (once again) treating her like an option.

“Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” LC shared in a statement to E! News. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

That’s not all however, Jessica Batten, has also spoken out on Mark and she’s alleging that he was cheating all the while he was acting heartbroken over their strained relationship on “Love Is Blind.”

A fan recently commented on E! News’ Instagram page that Mark was “sleeping with multiple women”…

“Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

and Jessica added that she thought he was only cheating with ONE girl.

“Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

