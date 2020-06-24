WELP: Loni Love Says Tamar Braxton Being Booted-Off ‘The Real’ Really ‘Tarnished’ The Show

Loni Love has been trying to move on and be great after years of chatter about her alleged ‘involvement’ in Tamar Braxton’s departure from The Real, but it still haunts her it seems. While doing press for her memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To, the Tamar situation was brought up, yet again.

Loni confessed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“You look at other talk show hosts. They get canned and contracts end all the time. … This was the first show that was like, all women of color, and it really tarnished the show,” “I believe. It left this cloud of suspicion on the show, and it took like a couple of seasons for us to get over that,” Love explains. “The show wasn’t meant for that. The show was really meant to uplift and show diversity amongst women.”

The host expounds on what it was like being blamed for the whole Tamar scenario.

“I think I got a bad rap, and all the girls got a bad rap. But it was really mostly on me because we weren’t allowed to speak about it and when you’re not allowed to speak about it, that means only one side of the story is out there,” Loni explained. “Then what happens is a perception from that one side becomes reality, and that’s what hurts. It’s so unfair, but people in the industry, they probably know, but outside people don’t and that’s what is totally not fair.”

In reference to her memoir, Loni hopes that it will finally put this chapter to rest.

“I’ve always been a strong person, and in the book, you will understand why certain things were said, why certain things weren’t said. Hopefully this will give people another view.”

