PSA: There’s No Excuse To Have Russell Simmons On Any Damn Platform Talking About Any Damn Thing

Russell Simmons is a creep. In the last couple of weeks he’s been in the news for the HBO documentary about his long history of (allegedly) sexually assaulting multiple women. At the same time, he’s been featured on The Breakfast Club and now on Tidal’s Drink Champs featuring a discussion about Black Lives Matter.

The panel also featured Talib Kweli, Mysonne and Marc Lamont Hill. There were a lot of people outraged over the fact that Simmons was on with all these men who didn’t say anything. How could they all agree to be on a panel with him?

Well, that’s not the whole story. Hill took to Twitter to explain what really happened:

“I also did not know Russell Simmons would be a part of this. I was surprised when he joined.”

“A few weeks ago, I appeared on Drink Champs. I was asked to join a discussion with Bun B, Talib Kweli, and Mysonne. About 2.5 hours into the show, Russell Simmons appeared. I had NO IDEA he was scheduled. I would NEVER have appeared if I had known.

During Russell’s 20ish minutes on the show, I was texting the producers telling them that I was not comfortable with his presence and asking to wrap. After the show, I expressed my frustration with what happened. I also asked them not to air Russell’s portions.

When the show was aired, Russell was not on it. I assumed that my request was honored. Today, I see a Part 2 was posted with his commentary included. I am beyond disappointed that this is the case.

I stand with, and fully believe, the women who have come forward about Russell’s sexual violence. I am sorry that I shared space with someone who has caused such harm without accountability. Although I had NO IDEA he’d be on, I am nonetheless deeply sorry that I was a part of it.”

NORE followed up with the confirmation:

“yesssir u are correct we thought Russ wouldn’t come on !so when he did at the end it wasn’t brought up prior and I thought it was edited!!!

I wanna make clear I didn’t tell u bout the last guest period cause we didn’t expect to have him!!! U didnt know bout it and once u did u made it clear u was uncomfortable !!!

so I apologize for me not being fully aware of what was going on!!! I just wanted to put black men together who are powerful for a powerful convo !!! Moving forward I will be more aware of guests and who and how they are presented !!!”

Still this was inexcusable and it’s past time to banish Simmons into the sun. There’s no space for him in the culture and it’s time we acted like it.

Hip hop is going to keep giving Russell Simmons a pass. Puff via @revolttv and @breakfastclubam – Jay Z via @TIDAL. Take a stand against the complicity of Black media moguls giving him a pass on their shows & defund then Black liberation MUST include addressing sexual violence pic.twitter.com/jK36847W5k — Sil Lai “Scrappy” Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 23, 2020

