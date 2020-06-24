Didn’t Cha Know: Teyana Taylor Reveals That Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Baby Girl

Mommy to be Teyana Taylor is revealing more details about her pregnancy. As previously reported Teyana announced that she’s expecting her second child, a baby girl, in her “Wake Up Love” music video.

Now she’s sharing that she’s strongly considering having her baby at home with her “Lowkey” collaborator Erykah Badu as her midwife.

“I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” Teyana told Nick Cannon on his radio show. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’ma have her just sing her verse from “Lowkey” to me to calm my nerves.”

In case you didn’t know, Erykah Badu a.k.a. Erykah Badoula is a certified Doula who delivered all three of her children at home and has helped 40 mothers safely have their babies. She previously said that she’s part of the baby’s “welcoming committee.”

” I rarely have pics to show for the births I assist, and I’ve never posted them since 2001,” wrote Erykah on IG. “But today I want to share a small part of my journey as a birth doula. I assist mothers , I catch babies , I am the welcoming committee. I am also a transition doula ( I sit at the bedsides of those who are leaving the physical – sort of ). I just want them to be at peace.”

Teyana previously gave birth to her daughter Junie in her home bathroom with help from her husband Iman Shumpert who caught the baby “with his bare hands.”

“Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator @imanshumpert tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord and the ambulance made there grand entrance 5 min later,” Teyana described the special moment.

Best wishes to Teyana and Ms. Badoula, we can’t wait to see the healthy new baby.