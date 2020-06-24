Happy 34th, Queen: Solange Knowles’ Blackest A$$ Blackity Black As Hell Moments

Solange Knowles is 34 years old. The R&B singer has been on the cutting edge of trends and fashion for years now, always seeming to have the right look and mood at the right moment. In short, Solange don’t miss.

Over the years she has been one of the most influential icons we have. She’s also been unapologetically black the entire time. Without fail.

So we want to highlight Solange’s blackest moments to celebrate her birthday. Hit the flip and see them for yourselves…