Triggered Fingers: Meek Mill & Trey Songz Get Into Goofy Instafuffle Over #FeedYourCityChallenge

Meek Mill getting ready to fight Trey Songz… pic.twitter.com/r204CIiVd0 — M i n k (@Minkboi) June 24, 2020

We’re not sure how many new lows we’ll hit before year’s end but we slipped even lower with this weirdly petty Instagram squabble between Philly philanthropist Meek Mill and #FeedYourCityChallenge creator Trey Songz who went back-and-forth (and back…and…forth) after Meek took offense to Trey challenging him to donate some cash to the cause.

No, seriously, that’s what this is all about and started when Trey commented under a pic of Meek flashing cash on the gram in a genuinely GOOFY “misunderstanding” that escalated quickly mainly because of a lack of reading comprehension.

Looks like a misunderstanding between Meek Mill and Trey Songz pic.twitter.com/SavBpbIhYF — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) June 24, 2020

Whew lawd, Meek has been trippin’ trippin’ lately (like most bored celebs) and sent Twitter into a flabbergasted frenzy with his latest shenanigans.

*comes to Twitter to see if y’all talking about Meek and Trey Songz* pic.twitter.com/c75K4YEaeu — The Moment. (@b0mbchell_) June 24, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Meek & Trey’s petty squabble on the flip.