Grand Jury indicts the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

Now, Convict Them: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Have Been Indicted By A Georgia Grand Jury

It’s about damn time.

Today, according to ABCNews, the three men who are responsible for Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder were indicted by a grand jury in Georgia. Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes made the official announcement that George and Travis McMichael along with cameraman William Bryan have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Now is a good time to remind everyone that it has been FOUR WHOLE A$$ MONTHS and we are JUST now getting an indictment. An indictment that we never would have gotten if that video had not been released. Each man is facing nine charges which include malice murder and felony murder.

