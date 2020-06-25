We Love You Alani: Let’s Celebrate La La Anthony On Her Birthday With Some Of Our Favorite Photos

Happy Birthday La La Anthony! The actress turns a year older today but she keeps getting better with age, so we’re not complaining and we hope she isn’t either. We wanted to really show her love so we compiled some of our favorite looks she’s worn in the past year or so — some of them are classy, others are a$$y, but we love em all. She killed the pink latex look she rocked for last year’s birthday — along with the balloons, for example.

It’s no secret she’s got plenty of sex appeal, and seems just as comfortable in a bikini as a ball gown. La La is showing no signs of slowing down – and we don’t blame her. If you got it, flaunt it girl.

Oooooh

La

La

Hit the flip for more great photos of La La.