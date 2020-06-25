Peach State Politics: T.I. Talks About The Pain People Are Feeling In Atlanta And The Activism That Came After [Video]

It’s T.I.P. comin’ live from the TV screen.

Clifford Harris was interviewed by ABCNews anchor Linsey Davis about the unrest and anguish that the city of Atlanta is feeling over the senseless murders of all of our brothas and sistas who have been killed over decades and never received proper justice. Most recently, former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with the murder of Rayshard Brooks has brought the already tense streets to a rolling boil and it’s going to be quite a while before things settle down in the ATL.

The uprising in Atlanta is more than just visceral anger and soul-crushing sadness. It has also brought forth a new wave of community-minded activists and socially-conscious men and women who will not stand for the current system of policing and government any longer. They are smart, they are passionate, and they have the endurance it takes to see this through to finish line and freedom won’t be denied.

Atlanta is ready to fight with brains and brawn and there are dozens of other cities in this country that are moving on that same type of time. Atlanta is born out of the overcoming of oppression and that spirit is still alive to this day. Word to Deontay Wilder.

Press play on the video clip below to watch T.I. break it all down.