Will You Be Watching?! Fabolous & Jadakiss Will Be The Next To Face Off In A Verzuz Battle

Jadakiss and Fabolous are getting ready to go head-to-head for the first time ever.

The New York rappers are ready to face off in the next installment of Verzuz, the Instagram live series in which music legends go hit for hit and let the viewers decide who wins. Fab and Jada are already setting high expectations for the battle, since they’ve both spent the last couple decades building catalogues full of bonafide hip-hop classics.

Some of the songs we can expect to hear from Fabolous during the battle include tracks like “Into You” featuring Tamia/Ashanti, “Can’t Let You Go” with Mike Shorey and Lil Mo, and “Say Aah” with Trey Songz; as for Jadakiss, he has huge songs like “Why” with Anthony Hamilton, “We Gonna Make It” featuring Styles P, and “U Make Me Wanna” with Mariah Carey.

This battle will definitely be an interesting one to watch, especially considering how close these two former collaborators are in real life. They’ve gotten together on multiple of records in the past, including their joint project, Friday on Elm Street, back in 2017.

The next Verzuz battle is going down at 8 p.m. ET Monday. You can stream the whole thing live via Instagram Live or Apple Music.

Will you be watching?!