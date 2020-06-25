John Boyega Imposter Account Accepts Marriage Proposal, The Thirst Awakens Across Twitter

There are clearly yams to be pounded, Mr. Boyega…

Beloved Brit John Boyega whose been actively supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death has people enamored by his passionate pleas for justice and consistent dragging of rancid racists.

His fan club has grown as his adulterated sexiness that’s clearly being recognized.

he is so sexy for this everything john boyega does is art https://t.co/B7QMN5YMdE — EBBY (@kill4johnny) June 3, 2020

John Boyega walking to another protest to fight for equality and justice. He’s never looked so sexy. pic.twitter.com/Msh2zYBWSF — 💜Hey Amber! 💜 (@Hey_Ambular) June 3, 2020

We love to see it.

The actor who previously admitted that his actions could stop his Disney/”Star Wars” checks before the franchise said they fully support him, recently received a marriage proposal from a woman named Raina Morris.

The comedienne and recent Northeastern graduate uploaded a video ticking off her attributes that would make her a fitting wife for Finn.

“This video is for John Boyega @JohnBoyega please consider me for marriage,” tweeted @quakerraina. “I have good genes (never had braces) and I can learn how to cook.”

This video is for John Boyega @JohnBoyega please consider me for marriage. I have good genes (never had braces) and I can learn how to cook pic.twitter.com/NBQc55fz6G — raina (@quakerraina) June 22, 2020

She IS cute, John and the video’s racked up over 2.7 million views.

The marriage proposal was then accepted by “John Boyega” but unfortunately, it was an imposter account.

“Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage,” the impostor replied. “Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there!”

John then caught wind of his “accepted proposal” and he confusedly tweeted about it, hilarity then ensued.

“Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo. ‘Nah the TL has become my Nigerian parents today. pls pls let me fulfill purpose before you all kill me [sic].”

Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

Nah the TL has become my Nigerian parents today 😂😂😂 pls pls let me fulfill purpose before you all kill me 😂😂 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

So someone faked a response from me and I’m being beaten for it 😂😂😂😂 Twitter is fucked up. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

He also shaded the quite corny response that the imposter posted.

“What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me…add sauce to your approach na.’”

What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me…add sauce to your approach na 😫😂 https://t.co/xPSSy9PHFQ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

…but what about Raina??? Is John interested in accepting her proposal???

See Raina’s response to her John Boyega hoopla on the flip.