The Waiting Game: ‘Multiple Teams’ Are Reportedly Interested In Signing Colin Kaepernick, But COVID-19 Is Getting In The Way

With how rapidly companies are trying to change their ways (at least on the surface) in an effort to appease the current Black Lives Matter movement, it really seems like Colin Kaepernick might make his way back onto an NFL team.

According to reports from TMZ , at least one head coach and “multiple” teams have expressed legitimate interest in signing the quarterback before the start of the season. Reporter Michael Silver announced the news on the league’s owned NFL Network on Wednesday, saying “I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested” in Kaep.

So, if these teams are so interested…what are we waiting for? Well, unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have a lot to do with it, especially because teams can’t physically workout Colin for a tryout at their facilities right now.

“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do,” Silver explained, “which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”

The former San Fransisco 49er held his own workout last year in an effort to get signed, but Silver insists that interested teams would still like a front-row view of his conditioning this summer before signing a new contract. “There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get that part of it done,” the reporter added.

While training camps open on July 28, it’s unclear when teams will be allowed to host free agents for tryouts. Hopefully this interest actually manifests itself into a deal for Colin, unlike what happened following his workout last year.