'Multiple Teams' Reportedly Interested In Signing Colin Kaepernick
The Waiting Game: ‘Multiple Teams’ Are Reportedly Interested In Signing Colin Kaepernick, But COVID-19 Is Getting In The Way
With how rapidly companies are trying to change their ways (at least on the surface) in an effort to appease the current Black Lives Matter movement, it really seems like Colin Kaepernick might make his way back onto an NFL team.
Well, unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have a lot to do with it, especially because teams can’t physically workout Colin for a tryout at their facilities right now.
“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do,” Silver explained, “which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”
