A Lil’ Positivity: Meghan Markle & Harry Seen Volunteering At Gang Rehab Charity Homeboy Industries In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are always down to help a good cause.

According to reports from Page Six, the pair donned some hairnets, gloves, and masks as they prepared food during a secret visit to a charity focused on the rehabilitation of ex-gang members in Los Angeles.

The couple–who recently moved into Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion following their LA relocation–spent Tuesday afternoon at Homeboy Industries, an organization that is working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and ex-gang members. The organization is run by Father Greg Boyle, who the Duke and Duchess have been speaking with about the racial justice movement.

Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles and has been connected with the organization’s work for a long time. Father Greg worked closely with her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School, and she and her mother, Doria Ragland, had the chance to join Father Greg for a cooking workshop almost 20 years ago.

Mariana Enriquez, the manager of the Homegirl Café, told us Page Six, “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey … We will never forget it.” Father Greg also spoke on their visit, adding, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality.”

Homeboy Industries offers counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training and direct opportunities for employment through for formerly incarcerated and ex-gang members. The organization’s #FeedHOPE program has also employed Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.