Bong Bong: RZA’s “Cut Throat City” Lands New Theatrical Release Date Amid Pandemic

RZA’s upcoming film “Cut Throat City” (starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., Shameik Moore, Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, T.I. and many, many more) will now hit theaters nationwide on July 17.

Originally slated to make its world premiere at SXSW 2020, the feature will be one of the first films to open theatrically as theaters begin to reopen nationwide.

Directed by RZA and written by P.G. Cuschieri, “Cut Throat City” is the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated without jobs or help from FEMA.

Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster who offers them one shot at turning their situations around: A dangerous heist in the heart of the city.

When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.

“What happens in the Black community when men are dreaming of getting out, whether they’re using their music, their artistic expression, or academics, and yet, based on the system and based on natural disasters, those dreams and those aspirations turn into desperation? Well this takes place in “Cut Throat City,” said legendary producer-turned-famed director RZA.

“I’m proud to see this film come to fruition and to tell a story about Black men living in a poor community trying to figure it out.”