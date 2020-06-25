Keep Ya Head Up: Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Offers Warm Words Of Advice For Breonna Taylor’s Mother [Video]

There are family members all across this country who have been mourning the loss of their loved ones for days, weeks, months, and years. There are groups dedicated to those mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and beyond who share a common experience, unfathomable grief.

Some of those people have banded together to personify the old “strength-in-numbers” adage that is regularly preached when the time comes to overcome an obstacle like social and criminal injustice.

Yesterday on TMZ Live, two women, who by no desire of their own, have become members of the aforementioned group. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones offered some words of encouragement to her sister in sadness, Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor. Breonna would have celebrated her 27th birthday this month had it not been for the wanton recklessness of Louisville police officers who fired almost two-dozen rounds of ammunition at her during a no-knock warrant at the wrong house.

Cooper-Jones is set to meet Palmer today face-to-face in Louisville as the two women will be speaking to lawmakers and government officials about persuing justice that Breonna and her family deserve. Not only will the women, alongside lawyer Lee Merritt, be lobbying for the arrest and charging of the other officers who killed Bre, they will also be lobbying for federal intervention into this case because then there could be civil rights violations added to the list of charges.

Press play below to see the heartfelt message that Ahmaud’s mother had to say to Breonna’s mother.