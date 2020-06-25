Pettiest Reactions To B. Simone Offering A FREE Webinar For Entrepreneurs

After back-to-back draggings over goofy comments about regular-shmegular 9-5ers and that messy plagiarism saga, B. Simone is trying really, really hard to make things right with a FREE webinar for young entrepreneurs that will cover all aspects of running a business (how to get started, how to be financially prepared, how to lead a team, how to handle a damaged brand) while hopefully addressing the bright pink elephant in the room.

“This is your chance to not make the same mistakes I did! When you know better, you do better!!” she posted on the webinar site.

Headlined by an impressive panel of industry experts, the seemingly legit webinar is the Instagram star’s first big step toward repairing her damaged brand that continues to get dragged across the internet.

Interested in the webinar? Sign up here.

B. Simone hosting a copyright infringement webinar? pic.twitter.com/WCLjkkDViD — 🅱️ (@_Buncommon) June 25, 2020

Peep the petty chitter-chatter over B. Simone’s free webinar on the flip.