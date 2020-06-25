The Breakfast Club: Chloe x Halle Talk New Music, Confidence, Relationships & More [Video]

Chloe x Halle were the latest celebrities to (virtually) stop by The Breakfast Club to talk to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about everything going on in their careers right now. Of course, given the state of our nation, the girls talk about how they’re dealing with being quarantined–but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Fresh off the release of their latest album, Ungodly Hour, the sister duo spent this interview talking all about their new music, why they chose to release it when they did, and where they drew inspiration from when they were writing the songs. Since music is so personal, talk about the album also brought up other topics of conversation, including how they both mastered self confidence, what relationships they’re referring to in their music, and how it feels to let the world know about these intimate moments in your life. They also talk about their amazing performance on The Today Show recently, which they reveal took place on the tennis court in their very own backyard.

Check out Chloe x Halle’s interview with The Breakfast Club down below to hear more about their music, their love lives, their relationship with each other, and so much more.