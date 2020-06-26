“Love After Lockup” Is BYKE! Meet The New Couples From Season 3 [VIDEO]

WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” returns for a third season with all-new star-crossed couples, beginning Friday, July 17 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT. The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, ‘Love After Lockup’ doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been eagerly awaiting this moment since the end of last season. These romances are definitely the stuff bad dreams are made of. Well, most of them anyway. Love can be toxic enough without adding any criminal element, riiiiight? Anyway check out the new supertease for Season 3 then read all about the new couples below:

New couples this season include:

Jessica & Maurice (Las Vegas, NV)

Jessica was immediately smitten when she stumbled upon Maurice’s profile on “Plenty of Fish”, only to realize later that he was in prison. After three short months of dating, Maurice, serving time for first degree burglary, got down on one knee, ring-less, and proposed to Jessica; who immediately said yes and proceeded to buy her own ring for two dollars. The couple tied the knot in a prison wedding shortly after their engagement and hopes to have a big Vegas wedding following Maurice’s release…but will Jessica’s family accept this new union?

Um, is that even a question? We saw the supertease. The easy answer to that one is hell naw!

Shawn & Destinie (Las Vegas, NV)

After striking up an immediate connection online, Shawn and Destinie now talk twice a day – but there’s one big catch: the couple has never met in person. How will the mother of Shawn’s six children react when he reveals the new love of his life, an ex-con, is moving in?

Bruh… Can you say — disaster waiting to happen? Does anyone know a woman who has birthed six kids with the same man who was calm cool and collected when he wanted to introduce them to his new girlfriend fresh out of jail? Yeah, that’s what we thought.

John & Kristianna (Cresco, IA and Mitchellville, IA)

John and Kristianna struck up a relationship online and fell head over heels for each other after just three months. Unbeknownst to Kristianna, John is planning for a wedding ceremony on the very day of her release. Will John move too fast for his newly released love?

We realize this is Iowa – but if you build it they will come doesn’t exactly work the same way for trailer weddings. Sorry but unless she’s just grateful to move from a jail cell to a mobile home, we’re thinking this romance might be doomed from the start too.

Scott & Lindsey (Olive Branch, MS and Dublin, CA)

51-year-old entrepreneur Scott uprooted his New York life for 27-year-old Mississippi belle, Lindsey, who landed in jail for possession of drugs and a firearm. Though they’ve never met in person, Scott has been supporting the former cheerleader and honor student throughout their relationship; and plans to move Lindsey and her daughter into the dream home he is renovating to her specifications.

Can you say sugar daddy? Obviously from the supertease, Lindsey doesn’t even make it on the plane to meet her benefactor as planned. What are the odds he’ll get a good return on investment?

Tyrice & Chanda (Chicago, IL and Kansas City, KS)

Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50, found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for prison pen pals. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? His three grown children are happy he’s found a mate, but they do not trust her one bit.

In case you haven’t put two and two together, Tyrice is the one in the supertrailer talking about tearing that a** up, so we already know where the attraction lies for him. He seems pretty confident when he tells his kids that Chanda won’t be taking advantage of him, but we’re not too sure.

Shavel & Quaylon (Olathe, KS)

Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release. Tune in to “Love After Lockup” Friday, July 17 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WEtv.

We’re always rooting for Black love. Too bad we can’t say the same for Quaylon’s mom. But we’re definitely tuned in to see how this one goes.

Putting in our order for popcorn now.

The new season of “Love After Lockup” premieres Friday, July 17 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WeTV