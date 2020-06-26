Iyanla, Fix It! Megan Thee Stallion Sparks MESSY Feud Between Eazy-E’s Daughters After Sampling “Boyz-n-the-Hood” Track

Real controversial girl sh**!

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is unwillingly at the center of a hard-to-follow fight between a handful of Eazy-E’s kids. Several arguments popped-off between the siblings all because of the Texas rapper sampling “Boyz-N-The-Hood”, their late dad’s hit song. Apparently, none of his offspring are getting paid off of his legacy, and that’s where the problem lies (we think).

Let’s try to break it down!

Hours before the release of Meg’s song sampling Eazy-E was released, his daughter Henree Wright, aka ReeMarkable, posted an Instagram video expressing her frustration over the single. The unhappy young woman, a rapper herself, was upset that holders of Eazy-E’s musical rights gave clearance to other rappers while denying her request to sample her father’s work.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered, but I’m not bothered by these dope-a** artists that’s making these dope-a** pieces of merch or these dope-a** musicians that’s are making these dope a** songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I fu** with that 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh** off for. We’ve been trying forever.”

Yikes! It wasn’t long before Ebie Wright, Eazy’s other daughter, popped up online with her own video that questioned ReeMarkable’s motives behind her Insta-rant.

She was not her for her “sister”…and she didn’t mince words at all.

