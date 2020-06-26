Flashback Friday Exclusive: Do You Remember This Classic Kanye West “TRL” Performance? [VIDEO]

We know y’all LOVE the OLD Kanye. So you’re in luck! We’re excited to be able to exclusively share this classic “TRL” performance of “All Falls Down” with you — from 2004! Today MTV is devoting a full day to re-air classic moments made in New York with episode marathons from “The State,” “Yo! MTV Raps,” the “VMAS,” “Unplugged,” “The Real World” New York” and more. Definitely the perfect chance to reminisce on some of the BEST moments from the network. Among them for us, is this “TRL” performance of “All Falls Down” by Kanye West (check out a young Syleena Johnson and John Legend on vocals and piano in the background) which we are posting exclusively before it airs on TV.

MTV’s “Flashback Friday: Made in New York” programming stunt– kicks off on Friday, June 26th at 6AM ET/ PT globally. The all-day stunt begins with back-to-back music videos. Additionally, La La Anthony will host “TRL’s Most Requested Moments,” a brand new special at 3PM ET/PT counting down the greatest performances, celebrity guests and OMG moments in “TRL” history.

Can you tell we are HYPE about this. First of all this Kanye performance is amazing. Every element of it. Look at Syleena working it! And John!