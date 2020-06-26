Are We Surprised? 18 Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19 After Attending A Birthday Party In Texas

As the old saying goes: play stupid games, win stupid prizes. As the COVID-19 numbers rise steadily throughout the country, the stupidest game one can play is gathering in a large group, which is exactly what led to one family’s current nightmare.

A man by the name of Ron Barbosa decided to skip out on a birthday party for his daughter-in-law back in March. Now, according to reports from MFAA, 18 people in his family have tested positive for COVID-19 following the shindig.

“When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it,” Barbosa said. “We knew this was going to happen, I mean this whole time this has been going on we’ve been terrified.”

The celebration was hosted in North Texas by Barbosa’s nephew, who unknowingly had the virus, but attributed his slight cough to working in construction. That very same nephew also played golf with a couple relatives prior to the gathering that a total of 25 people attended.

“It wasn’t that long. It was only a couple of hours,” he said. “But during that brief time, somehow the other 18 family members are now infected with COVID.”

According to Barbosa, he believes seven family members contracted the virus at the party before spreading it to 10 other relatives, which included his grandparents, sister Kathy, and parents, Frank and Carole, who are in their 80s and have been together for 68 years.

Texas was one of the earliest states to ease stay-at-home restrictions and as a result, it has seen an exponential spike in new coronavirus cases this month. While only 593 cases were reported on June 1, the state had a record 5,996 cases this Thursday. Governor Greg Abbott to announce a pause in reopening plans earlier today after trying to downplay concerns last week, saying “there is no reason right now to be alarmed” about the spike in numbers.