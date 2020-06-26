The World Sucks Right Now Here Are 13 Pictures Of Rihanna To Make It Better

Ever since COVID-19 took over the world, people have been asking what celebrities could and should be doing to help people. Rihanna has been one of those people putting in the most of her resources to making the world a better place.

Back in April when someone asked her about the album she had this to say: “If one of y’all (expletives) ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world unlike y’all president.”

Welp, here’s how she’s doing it:

USA Today had a breakdown of her philanthropy:

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teamed up to donate $4.2 million to help domestic violence victims during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. The donation will provide more than two months’ worth of funding to feed, shelter and counsel victims of domestic abuse and their children. Rihanna’s foundation noted that Incidents of abuse have been on the rise since California’s Safer at Home order went into effect in March. This isn’t the first time the Grammy winning artist has stepped up to help during the outbreak. Less than two weeks after already donating $5 million through her foundation on March 21, Rihanna announced an additional $1 million grant to COVID-19 relief efforts. Her donation was matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. The $2 million from the two Grammy-winning artists’ organizations will be used to help undocumented workers, the elderly, first responders and frontline healthcare workers as well as the homeless population in Los Angeles and New York. On March 26, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna in a tweet for donating personal protective equipment to the state.

What else can she do for us? Well, nothing. But that doesn’t mean she can’t brighten our dreary days. How? By blessing us with lovely pics. Like these.

So without further ado, here are 13 Rihanna pics to make the world a better place.