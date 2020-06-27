Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 14

Eddie Winslow is out here looking Fred from a black version of scooby doo pic.twitter.com/4erQAyWpf0 — Your Next Favorite Author 📚 (@BrokenRev) June 23, 2020

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets and memes that got us through another draining week dominated by nationwide protests, white people white people-ing, hookah thirsties spreading the ‘rona and celebs behaving obtusely on social media without a publicist, manager or friend in sight.

At this point, after nearly 4 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, fighting to have Breonna Taylor’s killers arrested, canceling famous people every hour, on the hour or marching for justice in the middle of a pandemic in the latest chapter of the absolute worst year in recent history.

Water wearing a durag rt for good luck https://t.co/ZNEOZ4beql — 911 is a joke (@WilliamGluckman) June 24, 2020

Hit the flip for all the hilarious tweets/memes that got us through the week.