6LACK Back: ATL Crooner Drops ‘6 PC HOT’ EP & Wing Slingin’ Postmates Partnership

6LACK is back.

The ATL crooner has released his “6 PC HOT” EP following the release of his track “ATL Freestyle.” The “PRBLMS” emcee’s new project features production from Timbaland, Lil Baby, STWO, and more and comes with a special interactive release.

Fans can enter an augmented reality chicken shop pictured on the EP cover via 6LACK’s Instagram to view and purchase merch. It can be found by searching “6pc hot” in the IG filter search menu. The AR shop was created by Jackie Carlise, a 3D motion designer who created it using the Spark AR platform.

In addition to the hats, hoodies and more offered fans can purchase 6LACK’s special edition 600 Degrees hot sauce. Not only that, 6LACK’s announced a “6LACK ON BLACK BUSINESS” Postmates partnership and local favorite restaurant Goodfellas. Exclusively on Postmates this weekend, customers can order a custom 6LACK wing item from Goodfellas for $6. Through Sunday June 28, customers who order the 6pc Hot wings meal will also receive a free bottle of 6LACK’s new hot sauce.

6lack on black business ✊🏾 starting tomorrow through the weekend, you can order a “6pc hot” meal from atlanta’s black owned Goodfellas and recieve a free bottle of my @600_degrees hot sauce with your order. special thanks to @Postmates🍗🔥 pic.twitter.com/KlmiJaKrwm — black (@6LACK) June 25, 2020

In addition to local fans in different parts of the world, 6LACK is looking to help aspiring Black entrepreneurs by presenting a handful of them with 6LACKCARDS. These will be Amazon gift cards to purchase any equipment and supplies to help get their dreams off the ground.

After 6LACK collected over 25K addresses in under an hour through his 6LACKBOX “6PC Scratch and Win” folder, he sent fans a classic scratch off lottery-styled ticket which they should receive this week. It reveals the tracklist to the EP, the date of release, and the chance to be one of the select few to win physical prizes.

check your mail…scratch off to reveal the rest of the tracklist and see if you’re a winner 📬 pic.twitter.com/WHt6oPnqyj — black (@6LACK) June 24, 2020

He’s also added a new section to the 6LACKBOX that provides information and resources for voting, supporting black businesses, and other social justice events. 6LACKBOX was announced alongside his open letter to his fans regarding the social unrest stemming from the murders of innocent Black men and women.

Inside the 6LACKBOX, you’ll find snippets of unreleased music, the East Atlanta Love Letter movie that he premiered at his album release event at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in East Atlanta, never before seen photos, and more.

