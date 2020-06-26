Who Is DaniLeigh? Meet Da Baby’s Rumored New Baddie Bae

Da Baby has been one of the most sought after men ever since he hopped on the scene. Is it the voice? The miniature muscleboundness? There are a lot of reasons. He’s even been the apple of B. Simone’s eye for a few months. They even went around teasing a relationship a bit ago. But that didn’t pan out to be much of anything.

However, over night, Da Baby was seen out with another woman. She’s an extremely attractive young lady and they appear to be really happy together.

Who is this mystery woman? Her name is Danileigh, a singer, songwriter, rapper, director and dancer out of the Miami area. She’s also currently signed to Def Jam, making musical moves.

But what else is there to know about her? Don’t you worry, we got you covered. Hit the flip to see more about this woman and what we know about her and Da Baby.