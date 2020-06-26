DaBaby And Roddy Ricch Fight Off Zombies In The New Video For Their Song “Rockstar” [Video]

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month with their single “Rockstar,” and now, they’re giving the song another boost by dropping a music video.

Just like all of DaBaby’s videos, this one is directed by the Reel Goats, so you already know it’s going to be something special before you click play. The visual is modeled after The Hunt film from earlier this year, which saw “ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport.” Similarly to how it happens in the movie, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are both in an open field trying to stay alive–though in between scenes of the rappers hunting the people trying to kill them, they take a few breaks to actually perform the song.

One thing you can always count on DaBaby for is a thoughtful video, and this one looked like it was just as fun to film as it is to watch. Plus, the bright red piano and guitar against Baby and Roddy wearing all black is too visually pleasing to ignore.

Check out the new music video for “Rockstar” down below to see the cinematic greatness for yourself.