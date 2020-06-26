Blended Family Preciousness: The Santanas Raymond & Deelish Pose Picture-Perfectly With Their Daughters

When they (beautifully) blend us…

The happily married Santanas recently posed for some super sweet family photos. Deelishis and Raymond Santana who tied the knot earlier this month after a year and a half of dating recently posed for a picture-perfect family photo.

The picture included Raymond’s daughter, MeLia Santana, and Deelishis’ 10-year-old daughter Lexington.

“In public ~vs~ At home • (SWIPE)🙆🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🥰😊❤️🙏🏼 #MyFamily #TheSantanas,” she captioned the sweet pic.

How cute are they?

Deelishis has another child, an older daughter named, Jasmine a.k.a. Jazz.

Jazz previously joined the group for another Santana blended family photo to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

Deelishis and Raymond are seemingly enjoying newlywed life.

“I’m LIVING LIFE…with this BEAUTIFUL SOUL..@iamsodeelishis, Raymond recently captioned a coupled-up photo with Deelishis.”He who findeth a wife findeth a good thing…and he who findeth a BLACK WIFE findeth a GREAT thing!” he added on another recent pic.

Their happy life comes after meeting at an event hosted by the Tuckers, Kandi, and Todd, and sparks flew immediately when they embraced.

“We met at Todd and Kandi’s event and when I met him I was excited because he was Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five, I’ve seen the movie and to meet them is like an honor. So I wanted to hug him—and he hugged me different—I said, ‘Wait a minute.'” said Deelishis. “I said that hug was a lil “Oooh!”

Oooh indeed, best wishes to the Santanas.