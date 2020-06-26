BOSSIPSounds: Hannah Got Raps Puts Her Heart Into New “Black” Visuals [VIDEO]

A few years ago we met a promising young artist named Hannah Got Raps a few years ago at the A3C Festival in Atlanta and we couldn’t be more proud to see her growth. Earlier this week Hannah Got Raps released the official video for her single “Black” in celebration of Juneteenth and in commemoration of Black excellence, perseverance, strength, and love, even in face of struggle and pain. Hannah previously released “Black” to honor Black History Month 2020, and the message of the song has increased purpose with the recent tragedies of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and more. In the video, over 48 hours, Hannah celebrates Blackness through a series of birthday, graduation, and photoshoot drive-bys and a community gathering in the historically Black neighborhood, Leimert Park in Los Angeles, CA.

Watch the video below:

The “Black” single is Hannah Got Raps’ ode to self-love. In Hannah’s own words, this record was her “mirror therapy…a clear reflection and representation of me and how I feel about my community, and how I feel about the life I want to eventually create.” Through this single, Hannah seeks to honor who she is and the heritage of where she comes from. x

As Hannah puts it, “I have found a lot of people gravitating towards the record now more than ever. So as Juneteenth approaches I wanted to put together a visual that doesn’t necessarily reflect the protest and riots…but a reminder that “Black” is meant to empower the African-American community, and anyone who connects to this piece — to embrace their Blackness and beauty, from the roundness of their noses to the coarseness of their hair…”

This record is Hannah Got Raps’ next break-out record, since her latest official release of her EP ‘Blossom’ in 2017. Hannah is coming out the gate with a powerful single, that is the reintroduction of Hannah Got Raps.

Check out her bio below:

If you haven’t heard about Hannah Got Raps yet, then you are truly missing out! Hailing from the Windy City of Chicago, IL, this young, independent artist is a rapper, producer, and songwriter who is finally getting the recognition she deserves. With a fresh approach and her unique rhyme patterns, Hannah creates music to feed the soul. Growing up on the east side of Chicago, the young rapper first picked up a pen and pad at the age of 11. Over the years, Hannah has evolved by letting her solace become the blossoming of her career. Relocating to Los Angeles, CA. The LA Hip Hop scene has wholeheartedly embraced Hannah’ s artistry, landing her on stages with Bone Thugs -N-Harmony, Action Bronson, Vince Staples, Common, Twista, D Smoke, Tiffany Gouche, Iman Europe, Fat Ron, People Under The Stairs, Audio Push, and Odd Future… to name a few. She has also rocked the stage at the 2018 A3C music festival – bridging the gap between the Trap and Boom Bap worlds and rocking Team Back Pack’ s World Underground Festival with Azealia Banks and Dave East in Queens, NY. While impacting music lovers around the country, Hannah has also touched the hands of her Chicago & LA communities through giving back to kids and by curating her Burger & Friends music experience. Additionally, Hannah recently commenced her ‘Tune In Tuesday’ music series, where she presents live performances of her personal rap journals and previous records, along with special guests.

Stay tuned for Hannah’s upcoming album, which features D Smoke.