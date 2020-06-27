Amandla Stenberg Shares Super Cute Quarantine Box Braid Tutorial [Video]
In case you needed some motivation to remove your bonnet and do something nice to your hair while in quarantine, here comes Amandla Stenberg to the rescue. The 21-year-old actress filmed a super easy to follow tutorial on how she does her box braids herself at home. The tutorial, shared by Vogue shows a timelapse guide to Amandla’s ombre box braids and a smoky eye look.
The video is a few minutes long but it wasn’t an easy mission. The young woman reveals it took her over 8 hours to finish jus her hair! If you’re going to copy her look, make sure you’re arms are rested.
Do you like her final results? Hit play to see it.
