We Back: NBA Announces The Lineup For Its First Two Games Including Lakers Vs. Clippers On July 30th

COVID-19 has ruined large gatherings for the foreseeable future, but entertainment and sports are trying to find workarounds to complete their obligations. All of the other countries around the world followed coronavirus precautions and guidelines, and because of that, they have been rewarded with having concerts and sporting events already back in action. Meanwhile, in the United States, we are still having citizens fight wearing a mask and protecting others, which is just one reason we continue to see cases skyrocket every day.

Luckily, the NBA is moving forward with completing its 2019-2020 season in their man-made “bubble” taking place in Orlando thanks to Walt Disney World. Ahead of players heading to Florida, the NBA has tested all of its players and announced earlier 16 of them tested positive. The NBA plans to have strict guidelines in place for players and their guests once they arrive in Orlando.

After the first round of the NBA playoffs at Walt Disney World, player guests will have to do a three-day quarantine in the Orlando area away from the NBA campus and then a four-day quarantine on campus before having the abilities to move within the grounds, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 26, 2020

The NBA is also opening a tip hotline for other players to drop the dime on players not following guidelines and sneaking in IG models, which is bound to happen. Yesterday, the NBA gave us a glimpse of what’s on the menu for its first night back in action. Of course, cashing in on the Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry is up first. Kawhi is fresh off winning last year’s championship with the Raptors and hoping to stop LeBron James on his quest to win a ring with the Lakers. The two will go head to head on July 30th at 9 pm. EST while the opening to kick things off will feature the Jazz vs. Pelicans at 6:30 pm EST.