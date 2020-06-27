Congrats: Bryson Tiller Gets High School Diploma & Announces He Is Heading To College Next

With the music industry essentially grounded due to COVID-19, artists, musicians and others have been granted more free time than they are used to having on the regular. Many have spent that time with family and focusing on side businesses they usually struggle to find time for.

One person who has used his quarantine time well is Quavo, who announced that he took that extra time to finally complete high school and obtained his high school diploma. This week, Bryson Tiller took to social media to announce that he has followed in Quavo’s footsteps and done the same.

Bryson received his diploma from Iroquois High School, which is located in his hometown. Tiller, who is 27, has been laying low for the past few years, only popping up in his Summer Walker visual for “Playing Games” and more recently, he appeared in Wale’s video for “Love… (Her Fault),” which was directed by Teyana Taylor. Bryson also welcomed a new baby girl to the world at the top of the year with his boo Kendra Bailey, whos body snapped back in record time.

Congrats to Bryson for completing high school, hopefully this becomes a trend in the hip-hop community and empowers more fans to get theirs as well!