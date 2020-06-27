Must Be Nice: Tyga Throws A Pre-Coronavirus Pool Party In His New Video For “Ibiza” [Video]

While summer vacation as we know it might not happen this year, we can always count on Tyga to deliver a summer anthem no matter the circumstances.

In a video that was (hopefully) shot before the coronavirus came to the United States and rendered these types of gatherings obsolete, Tyga and a large group of female friends are having some good old fashioned fun by the pool. Just last week, the rapper dropped a similarly-themed video for his track “Vacation,” and just like with that visual, T-Raww is a co-director for this project. This time around, he collaborated with the directing duo Frank and Ivanna Borin as well as the UnderWorent Content production company.

While this video probably doesn’t depict a visual that looks anything close to what all of our summers will resemble this year, it’s still good to see a reminder of what we’ll hopefully be able to get back to in the coming years following a COVID-19 vaccine and other safety measures. Clearly, Tyga has a lot of summer heat in the vault and he’s not letting the coronavirus ruin his stride.

Check out the brand new video for “Ibiza” for yourself down below: