SMH: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Is Reportedly Fighting A Crips Company Over ‘Marathon’ Trademark

Nipsey Hussle’s family is reportedly stuck waiting for a Crips company to take action over a trademark.

According to reports from TMZ , sources close to the late rapper revealed that his family’s legal conflict with the Crips LLC (yes, those crips) over the rights to Nip’s “The Marathon Continues” slogan is still carrying on, which has left family members frustrated.

The Crips organization filed a couple trademarks for the phrase–one for clothing and one for various services–in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the company apologized and vowed to back off of the trademarks, saying it would not get into a legal battle with the family, which already has several ‘Marathon’ trademarks of its own related to Hussle’s clothing store.

Because of that, it looked like everything would be handled pretty easily, but that’s not the case here. The Crips reportedly didn’t take any action to withdraw its trademark filings, which then forced the rapper’s family to get lawyers and file oppositions to the trademark applications.