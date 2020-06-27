So Sad: 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dies By Suicide

Siya Kakkar, a viral sensation on TikTok with more than 2 million followers, has passed away. She was 16 years old.

Her manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed the news to The New York Post this week, revealing that Kakkar died by suicide on June 24 at her family’s home in New Delhi, India.

“She was an honest, fun-loving girl and I am shocked with this incident and I will always remember her as a great artist,” Sarin said Friday, according to The Post. “[To find] an artist like her is very rare, so we can only pray that her soul may rest in peace. She will always be in our hearts forever.”

Delhi Police, who reportedly seized Kakkar’s phone for further investigation, told India Today that the teenager had been battling depression under coronavirus lockdown in the days prior to her death. “Her family is in shock and has requested privacy,” a law enforcement rep told the local news outlet. “No suicide note has been recovered.”

The last TikTok video Kakkar posted was uploaded on Wednesday, which featuring her signature Bollywood brand of singing and dancing and had garnered over 23 million views as of Friday night.

R.I.P Siya Kakkar.