Broadway Actor Robert Hartwell Purchases Home Built By Slaves In Iconic ‘Generational Move’

“I know this house is bigger than me…”

A Broadway star recently made an iconic generational move in honor of his ancestors. Robert Hartwell whose starred in Motown: The Musical, Memphis, Hello, Dolly! and more recently revealed that he’s a first-time homebuyer. The actor didn’t just purchase any home, however. He shelled out CASH for a plantation-style home built-in 1820. The purchase was no coincidence, Robert shared that he bought the house which was built by slaves owned by the Russell family to honor his ancestors and “fill it with love.”

He also noted that realtor told him that they were only accepting cash offers on the estate, which would surely “take him off the table” as a possible buyer.

“Don’t you ever underestimate a hard-working black man,” he wrote in response to that notion in the caption. “I saw the house last week and when I walked in I knew I was home.”

“The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was ‘a generational move.’ I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be ‘off the table. We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”

Do it BIG then, Robert.

Robert’s post has garnered nearly 500K likes. It’s unclear where his home is located—but if we had to take a “wild” guess it’s somewhere in the south.

Congrats to this brotha on his new home!