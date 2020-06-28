‘Wear A Mask And Be Patient’: Adele Sets Fan Straight After Being Asked About The Release Of Her Next Album

Adele wants her fans to know that until we’ve gotten coronavirus under control, she’s not dropping any new music.

After not having posted on her Instagram page since last Christmas, the singer returned to the platform in May to show off her bangin’ new body, wreaking havoc across the internet. Still, Adele doesn’t post very frequently on her page, but when she does, the comments always include fans inquiring about when we can expect some new music to drop. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, when she posted a picture of herself singing on stage with nothing but a smiling emoji as her caption.

One fan commented, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” and though that definitely wasn’t the only comment asking for new music, Adele chose this inquiry to set the record straight.