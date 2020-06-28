Adele Responds To Fans Asking About The Release Of Her Next Album
‘Wear A Mask And Be Patient’: Adele Sets Fan Straight After Being Asked About The Release Of Her Next Album
Adele wants her fans to know that until we’ve gotten coronavirus under control, she’s not dropping any new music.
After not having posted on her Instagram page since last Christmas, the singer returned to the platform in May to show off her bangin’ new body, wreaking havoc across the internet. Still, Adele doesn’t post very frequently on her page, but when she does, the comments always include fans inquiring about when we can expect some new music to drop. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, when she posted a picture of herself singing on stage with nothing but a smiling emoji as her caption.
One fan commented, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” and though that definitely wasn’t the only comment asking for new music, Adele chose this inquiry to set the record straight.
The 15-time Grammy winner responded to the question with a simple reply, using this time to educate her followers on what’s really important right now.
“Of course not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining,” she wrote. “Wear a mask and be patient.”
Back in February, videos captured of Adele at her best friend’s wedding revealed her telling onlookers to “expect my album in September,” but since then, we haven’t heard a peep from the singer regarding new music. With how seriously she’s taking COVID-19, it’s safe to assume whatever plans she had for an album release were pushed back somewhat.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.