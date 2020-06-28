“Marriage Boot Camp” First Look: Hazel E Says “At Least Another A List Personality Is Here Besides Myself” When Phaedra Arrives! [VIDEO]

The new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” kicks off this Thursday, July 2nd and last week WeTV revealed a first look at the new season we just had to post for you guys, because honestly the household dynamics are about to be super interesting. This seasons couples include rapper Kurupt and his longtime girlfriend Toni, Willie from Day 26 and his wife Shanda, Phaedra Parks and her man Medina, Hazel E and her baby daddy and Tahiry and Vado — who nobody even knew were dating before now.

Hazel E and her boo are the first to arrive, followed by Kurupt and Toni. The pair are already beefing when they arrive but to make things even more interesting, Toni makes it clear she’s already got Hazel’s number. The next couple to arrive are Willie and Shanda — and Shanda and Hazel already have a history of not playing nicely.

Check out the first look below:

Sorry but we were probably most thoroughly entertained when Hazel E reacted to Phaedra Parks’ arrival by saying “finallly another A-List personality besides myself is here.” She definitely has an interesting perception of herself. Would you agree or disagree with what she had to say?

Just a reminder, the show premieres Thursday at 9/8c.

Hit the flip to learn more about some of the couples featured.