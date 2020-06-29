Dynasty Continues: Çâm Ñëwtôń Signs 1-Year Deal With The New England Patriots

Cam Newton Signs 1 Year Deal With The New England Patriots

Ever since Cam Newton parted ways with the North Carolina Panthers, many have doubted his NFL career would be able to move forward. With the star power, skill, and most importantly, his ego, many doubted Cam would settle for a backup job on anyone else’s team. The doubters always stick it to Cam when he makes a mistake, then are dead silent when he is actually producing and performing at peak levels. After he left the Panthers, rumors swirled that Cam could possibly end up on the roaster for the Atlanta Falcons, which would make sense as he is a Georgia boy and Atlanta is his hometown area.

However, those rumors were put to rest over the weekend with the shocking announcement that Newton has signed a 1 year deal with the New England Patriots. The Patriots are perhaps the biggest dynasty in the NFL. Former New England QB Tom Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances with an outstanding record of six wins.

Earlier this year, Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay, kicking off New England’s search for a new quarterback to continue their dynasty–and who better than Cam Newton? The mixture of head coach Bill Belichick and Cam Newton is surely going to be a problem and something that will make a lot of folks excited to tune in.

