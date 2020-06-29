Black Twitter going to the virtual BET Awards 😂 #BETAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/cCGt25VIyU — Ya bougie uncle. (@tariqryans) June 28, 2020

Last night’s socially distanced BET Awards was an exciting celebration of Blackity Blackness bursting with powerful visuals, dazzling performances, perfectly-placed cameos and impressive production value that brought Twitter together just like old times when outside was open.

Hosted by spicy “Insecure” star Amanda Seales (who did an amazing job showcasing iconic BET moments in a spectacular array of outfits), the 20th Annual show featured virtual performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Usher and more.

Oh yes, it was quite the living room experience hat gave us a glimpse into what the new Award show normal could look like in the coming months.

YOU KNOW YOU COULDA PERFORMED A LITTLE SOMETHING IN YOUR BACKYARD @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/noW3SFS2MZ — KB (@KevinBobby) June 29, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2020 BET Awards on the flip.