Beyoncé Blessed Us Lowly Lessers With Her Presence At The BET Awards & Melted Twitter

Beyoncé Blessed The 2020 BET Awards & Melted Twitter
Everyone’s buzzing over Queen Bey descending from the Heavens to accept her Humanitarian Award in a truly awe-inspiring moment that showcased her global philanthropy while proving that a lil pandemic can’t stop her from looking absolutely flawless.
Virtually broadcasted from our hopes and dreams, the Queen spoke truth to power, praised protesters, encouraged racial equality, condemned systemic racism and voiced her support of the growing movement with a sincere speech that set the tone for her upcoming visual album “Black Is King” coming to Disney+ in July.
Whew, we needed that energy that sent the whole entire internet into swoonlivion for the rest of the night.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Bey’s BET Awards appearance on the flip.
